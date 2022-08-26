Actor Rahul Khanna's debut edit RKXC with Chokore has a subtle range of luxe accessories

Dapper actor Rahul Khanna’s recent debut into the world of fashion with RKXC, a collaboration with luxe accessories label Chokore has only underscored his subtle, fun understated yet elegant personal sense of style. We talk to the handsome Khanna about how he channelled his own sartorial preferences to come up with this sophisticated range of accessories. Excerpts from the chat.

What made you take the plunge into designing?

I’ve always been interested in style and I have a definite point of view about what I like. When Chokore approached me, it felt like a chance to do something creative and different.

RKXC is a highly considered capsule collection. The inspiration was my own accessories drawer and my experiences sourcing items for it. I believe every person’s closet should contain a few staples that never go out of style, and be of a quality that could, realistically, be passed down to the next generation.

I discovered while hunting for accessories that classic, high-calibre, foundational pieces that they were either of low quality or came at ultra-luxury price points. So, I set about assembling, what I consider to be, the foundation blocks on which a modern Indian person can build a world-class accessories collection.

Rahul Khanna

Tell us what the collection consists of?

At the heart of the RKXC collection are the “investment pieces”. The solid navy and black ties and the classic white linen and silk pocket squares. I’ve chosen other items in more creative designs and colours to help express specific facets of your personality, or for specific occasions when you need a specific colour. This collection is specifically for the modern Indian person and wherever possible, I tried to incorporate references to India and Indian design while still keeping the collection restrained and refined. For instance, we have a few pocket squares named after the Indian cities like Agra, Gulmarg, Jodhpur and Panjim. There’s a pocket square called, Underdog that features Indian indie dogs. There are two pocket squares The Eagle Has Landed and Where Eagles Dare featuring reproductions of original works by renowned Indian wildlife artist, Carl D’Silva. Our limited edition Benares pocket squares are woven exclusively by master craftsmen in Varanasi. There’s even a deep red necktie called Chili.

Rahul Khanna

Tell us about your preferences when it comes to formal wear?

I like to keep things very simple, classic and elegant. I love suits, either western or bandhgalas. I like the cuts to be flattering and tailored to fit my body. Although I generally prefer the overall look to be understated, I like to use an accessory like a pocket square or tie as a statement piece.

What do you prefer more, the formal or informal dressing style?

I like a mix of both. For instance, I love the look of a formal suit with smart sneakers or a casual suit with a bow tie. I like the Italian concept of spezzato, which is mixing suits up —wearing the jacket from one suit with the pants of another. I always feel one should put some thought and effort into what they’re wearing, whether it’s a casual or formal occasion.

The biggest fashion faux pas men make?

Not tailoring their clothes. Not every human body is the same. So, often, even off-the-rack, readymade garments benefit from some slight refinement by a tailor. I dislike seeing men wearing pants that bunch up at the ankles or are being held up by a belt because the waist is too big or jacket sleeves that are so long that they almost cover the thumbs. It just looks like they couldn’t be bothered.

Rahul Khanna

What are the wardrobe essentials for summer and winter dressing for you?

Lots of lightweight cotton button-down shirts and unstructured suits in linen, cotton and seersucker for summer. Also, no-show socks to wear inside shoes for that “no-sock” look.

For winter, I love a knitted wool tie, a cosy scarf or shawl and a warm jacket.

If you were to ever get married, tell us how you would have dressed up?

It would most definitely be a very small and simple intimate sunset wedding on the beach or around a swimming pool. I’d probably choose a white or cream linen suit either with long pants or shorts.

A bow tie from RKXC collection

A fashion accessory you can't do without?

A simple white pocket square in fine linen.

What's your choice of fragrance?

I don’t like anything heavy or overpowering. I think if you wear a fragrance, people around you should only get a subtle hint of it. And if they like what they smell, they have to come much closer to get a better whiff! Of late, I’ve been using a dab of an essence oil like sandalwood or amber or a restrained spritz of a vetiver cologne a friend sent me from a small pharmacy in Florence.

What's fashion for you?

Fashion is a highly creative art form. But what interests me more is style. Style is an expression of your personality. It’s the way you present yourself to the world and say something about yourself without talking. Think of style as a building and fashion as the materials used to build it. You can buy fashion but style is inherent and needs to be cultivated. My personal style is understated and un-fussy. I like classic menswear and muted colours.

Who is your fashion icon and why?

Cary Grant -- just had this natural flair that elevated everything he wore. All his movies were so stylish and such an inspiration to anyone interested in menswear.