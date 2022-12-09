Designer Payal Singhal’s latest edit Painterly will bring the gypset in you for destination weddings 

India's wedding wear scene is on the cusp of an innovative change where new entrants like fusion wear and resort wear are reinventing the market. One of the designers spearheading this change is Mumbai-based Payal Singhal. The designer who established her label in 1999 has since dressed many celebrities like Shriya Saran, Alaya F, Varun Dhawan, PV Sindhu, Sara Ali Khan and more. Her niche lies in melding art with design, thanks to her family background in creative fields — her grandfather, JP Singhal, is a renowned photographer and her father, Dinesh Sighal, is a designer and entrepreneur.

Besides growing up in a creative environment, Payal’s own interest in design, art and culture took her to pursue education in fashion from SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai; a summer school at The Parsons School of Design, New York; and courses at Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, before embarking on a design journey. Today, she is known for crafting bridal and occasion wear laden with a contemporary appeal.

Her latest winter-festive edit Painterly is a flamboyant reflection of this vision. The resort wear edit is tailored for a bon vivant gypset who is ready to make a splash at occasions and weddings. The collection presents deconstructed Indian wear — palazzo pants paired with ruffled one-shoulder tops, maxi skirtstyled lehenga cholis, saris with ruffled blouses and many more. Most of the outfits are anti-fit, breezy and comfortable, thus making them suitable for destination weddings. Payal never misses to amp on sex appeal and this edit was no different as it featured its fair share of sensual cuts, deep necklines, thigh-high slits and backless knotted cholis.

The prints in the edit mimic brush strokes dipped in a pop of colours and overlaid on neutral bases, thus presenting the fabric as a canvas of the designer’s imagination. It has got plenty of bling too with intricate embroideries like zardosi, mukaish and woollen thread-work meshed with fabrics for an opulent look. With such chic yet functional collections becoming a foremost choice for occasions, we speak to Payal on emerging wedding wear trends, her inspiration and more.

Tell us about your influences and inspiration for this edit.

The entire collection, as the name Painterly suggests, seeks inspiration from different forms of art, as well as my inclination for painting since my childhood. Research is a big part of creating a collection and when we looked at Mughal miniature paintings, I was struck by the detailing in them — the motifs are intricate and the colours are beautiful sepia-toned pastels. That’s what inspired me and we used this influence in the finale set of the collection called Nilofer, centred around the lotus which you will widely see in Mughal art too.

Why is resort wear becoming a popular choice for destination weddings?

Comfort has become a big pre-requisite when shopping for destination weddings, now more than ever. Resort wear allows this perfect balance of comfort and glamour which is apt for destination weddings. Attendees can be at ease without being conscious or bogged down by their clothes. It also helps that resort wear is easy to pack.

How are changing preferences of people influencing today’s wedding wear market?

Rules are redundant, as individuality has now become the only norm — be it for the bride and groom or those attending weddings. People are thinking beyond what’s expected of them, and truly embracing what they really want to wear. Clothes have become an expression of their personalities. Wedding wear has become lighter too, with most couples opting for a fusion or semi-western look.

What occasion wear trends do you predict for this season?

Individuality is going to rule now. Hence, prescribed norms, colours, and silhouettes are a thing of the past. It’s now about what the wearer most resonates with. Comfort is important as is repeat value and versatility in clothes. While one set is gravitating towards more antiquated, old-world looks, the another is seeking more western-inspired glamour in occasion wear

