High-street fashion label SP A C E's fall edit Zero Degrees merges glamour and sporty

Fashion designer Richa Mittal's high-street fashion label SPA C E which offers sharp-tailored apparel at smart prices has come up with Zero Degrees an uber-stylish fall edit replete with colourful tweeds, textured knits, and pop patchwork that meld glamour with sport. The underlying tone of the collection is very English in nature with flight jackets, reversible bombers, knit jumpers and wool blazers reflecting a collective yearning to dress up and go out.

"Zero degrees elevates the winter basics with opulence. The palette weaves through bold prints and punchy colours with glistens of 3D thread embroidery. It talks about the vibes of ski holidays and relaxed chic, combining practicality with comfort and warmth. Zero degrees is swinging between the rambling needs of wanting to be everything we feel and giving space to ourselves, which is eventually empowering," tells Richa, founder and CEO of the label.

Richa Mittal

The collection boasts an explosive orbit of cheerful hues juxtaposed in check compositions and then diagrammed onto abstract outlines swinging around the body, draping all over it and springing out of it. "It is dedicated to all those who are amplified, grounded yet strong -- the ones breaking the codes in what to wear every day, to be functional and pragmatic," she adds.

Richa feels that the tact of layering is now so impactful that people use the same in seasons apart from fall too. “We are delivering a collection for fall that ‘serves’ the cold. The grungy plaids, hip silhouettes, reversible sweatshirts, enhanced style lines, warm pants, and quirky blazers from SP A C E are functional and stylish,” she says.

Being an eco-friendly brand promoting slow fashion, they serve those who are shifting to fashion that is not noxious to the ecosystem. To survive the cold months, Richa feels one must have quirky blazers, utility sweatshirts, super functional jackets, plaids, upcycled pants, beanies, hats, and gloves in their wardrobe.

“Fashion keeps on revolving, not just evolving. It keeps coming back in one way or the other. The Y2Ks and cottage core aesthetics are trending nowadays. But people are more conscious of what they buy now and switching to conscious fashion. What we are most excited about is that fashion has become inclusive. We have such beautiful, diverse bodies and resource for everybody, which is terrific,” she observes.

Also, the aggressive inroad of social media has made fashion exceptionally accessible to all, Richa feels. "Millennials are a little Laid back. What appeals to them are designs that are both convenient but modern, beneficial, and flattering, all at once, co-ord sets being an apt example,” she adds.

Price on request. On thespacelines.com