Lea Clothing's winter collection has a melange of signature corsetry

A sustainable clothing label designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Lea Clothing Co.'s AW collection brings together their signature corsetry with impeccable tailoring and luxurious fabrics. Worn by the likes of Kusha Kapila, Vidya Balan, Kritika Khurana, Mrunal Panchal, Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik, their new range comprises opulent velvets, sumptuous satins, and a plethora of rhinestones.

Curve-enhancing silhouettes designed to complement the Indian body are adorned with statement rhinestones and pearl accessories to leave a lasting impression.

Lea Clothing's winter edit

“Lea is designed to adorn the closets of strong women who aren't afraid to challenge the status quo and be bold, impactful, and confident in everything they do. With every launch we try to come up with something new and different for our customers. Our most recent Autumn Winter collection ups the fashion game a little bit with a variety of trends that will encourage our consumers to flaunt these style statements with ease," says Lavanya Aneja, founder and CEO of the label.

The Autumn Winter collection offers a wide range of choices, covering everything from lounge sets to party wear. The cuddly soft co-ord sets in breathable fabric with sassy cutouts, bold silhouettes, or short mini-length dresses, the edit features disco-inspired looks.