MellowDrama's new edit, Untamed, is an ode to the wanderlust

MellowDrama’s new collection, Untamed, is an ode to the wanderlust, a glimpse into the wild. With bold and daring styles, the line offers an amalgamation of nature’s raw beauty in the textures and patterns that are all around us.

With striking eccentric animal motifs and crazy ripped details, this edit uses dori appliques and washes to create textures and patterns giving the label’s signature looks a revamped and fresh twist with its one-of-a-kind pieces.

This nature-inspired capsule collection consists of dresses, playsuits, jumpsuits, blazers, co-ord sets and separates and is available in palettes of blues, blacks and white with olive and brown being the accent colours in the collection.

These pieces have a staggering combination of tie-dye, solids, and denim in pure cotton viscose satin, denim and Tencel denim.

The price range: ₹8,000 to ₹27,000/-

On mellowdrama.co.in