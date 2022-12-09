SAND by Shirin's winter edit, Hygge, is all about comfort and class

A Danish word to describe a mood of cosiness and comfortable conviviality, Hygge aptly captures the feelings of wellness and contentment of SAND’s new collection.

SAND by Shirin's Hygge edit

The hues of this edit are inspired by the calmness of nature, from sand, black, ivory to dusty pink and natural along with the addition of three new colours that connote a deep sense of warmth -- cinnamon, pine and night blue.

Caption

Introducing woollen scarf co-ords, SAND Trenches, beaded accents, and outwear dresses that transition beautifully and effortlessly from day to occasion wear, this collection sees the return of a few beloved styles like the eclectic Johannesburg jumpsuit, now in cinnamon with a contrasting detachable shawl. There is the SAND trench, the Tromso top which comes with a detachable scarf, Berlin woollen top with a prominent collar handcrafted with glistening glass beads, Glasgow Woollen Overlay which is a one-size-fits-all, besides their signature kimono dresses and kaftans for the ultimate style and comfort.

SAND by Shirin's Hygge edit

"SAND is more about versatility and comfort than trends, trends have a way of moving on but SAND pieces are timeless, they’re designed and developed to make anyone who wears them feel good about themselves. This year’s winter collection uses handcrafted soft wool, pom tassels made with glass beads, playful beaded handcrafted buttons, loops and delicate collar detailing that adds more charm to every ensemble," says Shirin.

Winters are all about keeping warm yet stylish and comfortable, keeping that in mind some of the styles are complemented by a detachable scarf/shawl so you are ready to step out as soon as you’re dressed.