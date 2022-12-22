Aapro celebrates womanhood with its new fusion wear launch Leher 

Street style fashion is entering a new design language at Aapro — a brand known to coalesce craft with colours, and modernity with traditional design techniques. The label — a brainchild of the trio Vatsala Kothari, Arhata Kothari and Bhavita Kothari who hail from the textile wonderland of Rajasthan has come up with its fusion wear edit titled Leher.

Ensemble from edit

It presents the love for six yards which is an insignia of womanhood. Telling us about the inspiring thought behind the edit, Vatsala shares with us, “This season we are celebrating the spirit of womanhood. We took our inspiration from all the beautiful women out there, who are unstoppable and personify a strong wave. She never fails to give faith, hope and joy even in the deepest of troubles.”

Leher edit

The edit presents saris, kurtas and co-ords in a burst of exuberant colours — hot pink, orange, navy blue, sky blue to purple, lavender and parrot green that amplify the feminity. Vatsala shares with us, “We have used contrasting colours that bring together our co-existing desires for calmness with vibrant energies. The stunning festive silhouettes are enhanced with pearls, shells and intricate embroideries. They are combined with age-old crafts of hand block printing, hand tying and dyeing techniques.”

In times when body positivity is more than a buzzword, the edit presents the ensembles in varying sizes. “Every woman is uniquely beautiful and so we have a diverse size range from XS to XXL. We can also customise as per the preferences.”

Given the brand presents a blend of modern and traditional silhouettes, we asked them about the reason for the popularity of fusion wear, “Fusion wear is seen as fashionable, bold yet not too western. It’s an amalgamation of ethnic and western styles to offer an innovative solution to the changing sartorial taste of the youth of India.”

