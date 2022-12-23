WrapGame's pret jewellery defy all gender norms

At a time when the whole world is advocating gender fluidity, inclusivity, designer clothes and make-up for all, jewellery brand WrapGame, representing the bold, fearless and unapologetic generation can be worthy of your attention. It specialises in gender-neutral drip and is the right choice for adventurous spirits and creative minds. WrapGame’s prêt jewellery is for everyone — binary as well as non-binary genders. Offering ranges from laidback streetwear to flashy bling, their collections surely are trailblazers.

Bhavika Bhuwalka, CEO and co-founder of WrapGame, who kick-started her career as an entrepreneur-cum-conceptualist, started ideating for Café 4/1, in her sophomore year. She traversed the brand’s journey till it reached its pinnacle and won six major awards in Kolkata’s food category for three years in a row. Bhavika is now ready to raise the bar to the next level by framing street-style jewellery through WrapGame as the hallmark of inclusive fashion.

“I created the label with the sole purpose of being your true self and not trying to fit in. For WrapGame,

gender, colour, body type, preference or any other norms are just brackets and we use brackets only when it opens to connect and expand. We have a piece for every occasion, be it a dressy day where

the blingy bracelet will be the perfect fit or just a work day where you sport our minimal earring tops,” says Bhavika, adding. “We make jewellery that is a blend of modern and classic styles. Each piece has a unique story of its own and unique traits to which the customers can relate. All our pieces are inclusive and can be worn by anyone.”

With extensive testing and cutting-edge technology WrapGame aims at delivering the highest quality at an accessible price range and that’s what makes them one of the best in the game! They use an alloy of mixed metals, with zero nickel and lead components as the base metal of their jewellery — all of their gold pieces are 22-karat gold-plated and the silver pieces are polished using 100% rhodium. They use 10-karat gold in their rose gold pieces. Also, the pieces are coated with palladium to make them more durable. WrapGame has chains, earrings, rings, pendants and bracelets on offer. Their first collection comprises mostly relatable Cubans, mariners and prong designs that are completely iced out. From music festivals to parties, after-parties, to sundowners — the pieces can be easily teamed up with cool outfits.

Rs 1,100 onwards. Available online.