Taroob’s AW ’22 edit exudes artful sophistication

Winter wear is mostly synonymous with pullovers, sweaters, hoodies and shawls. But it might also constitute stylish capes, shawls and scarves for people of all age groups and gender. And homegrown

label Taroob is showing how Indian handiwork can blend with modern silhouettes, creating some

fascinating pieces.

Taroob embraces the rich heritage of Indian handlooms and textiles and creates its version of the future, and its AW ’22 collection exudes an artful sophistication that can be treasured for generations. Taroob deals in women’s capes and blazers, heirlooms, shawls, co-ord sets and Nehru jackets, shawls and pocket squares for men. “Each product here has its own history and story to tell. We constantly look out for innovative ways to expand our horizons and reach out to our clients thereby create a great bond. Our craftsmen have impeccably sharp eyes taking care of every minute design detail,” says Sanchit Anand, founder of Taroob. “We are striving each day to set standards for homegrown luxury retail, providing our clients with sustainable luxury. We employ techniques such as handrolled hem which not only makes our products stand out but also a delight to possess,” she adds.

Beaming with intricacy and magnificence, the pieces explore traditional artwork that is ethereal and impressive. Delicate and fine details unfold countless hours of skilled craftsmanship. The bespoke outfits in pashmina and kalamkari have unique silhouettes and colours with a contemporary twist making them truly eccentric. The vibrant shades of blues and blacks, whites, beige, greys, greens, reds and yellows add a gorgeous feel to the ensemble. Taroob offers a glamorous repertoire of looks for every occasion.

The brand has shown staying power and international appeal in the face of fashion movements like normcore, athleisure and streetwear chic. The newest collection is much more than heritage and a fantastic narrative — it represents what India is as a style.

Rs 5,000 onwards. Available online.