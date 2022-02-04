Designer Varnika Sangoi's latest edit, Vivid Veins, is all about classy prints with eccentric silhouettes

When Varnika Sangoi entered into the world of fashion with her eponymous label in 2016, all she wanted was to offer modern women outfits that spell out sophistication blended with bold silhouettes and eco-friendly at the same time. For this Mumbai-based designer armed with a degree in apparel and manufacturing design, ethics and consciousness are the two cornerstones of her enterprise and she loves creating customised and luxury fashion at an affordable price.

And Sangoi's latest collection, Vivid Veins, tells the same tale of affordable luxe fashion while underscoring the significance of nature in our lives. The edit offers form-fitting, dramatic silhouettes in bright hues and locally sourced fabrics. All the outfits, be it co-ord sets in vivid prints and or party dresses, have a defined sense of structure and we love the way she has played around the sleeves.

"I strongly believe in the idea of a woman being independent and living on her own terms, exploring herself professionally, personally as well as emotionally. And to be able to push these boundaries is a very contemporary notion in India. So, while designing and creating my collection I always try to do justice to my belief and the women of today," explains Varnika, whose creations have been worn by the likes of Bhumi Pednekar, Masoom Minawala and Bhumi Thakur.

Varnika Sangoi's Vivid Veins

Varnika believes that this year is going to be less to do with garments and more to do with new modes of presenting fashion. "It's going to be a creative mix of distinctive takes on what the post-pandemic world wants right now. The summers are going to be a blend of nostalgic looks and elevated basics, very bold and energetic. We'll see an explosion of joyful colours, pleated skirts, statement cut-outs, chic yet understated looks," she forecasts.

Talking about the changing times, Sangoi, like others, reaffirms that the pandemic has indeed increased the sales of leisurewear manifold and this change has happened at all levels. "From fashion weeks going online to the growing online fashion market, social media has been an effective tool in making local brands popular and has helped generate business in the post-lockdown era," she adds quickly. Sangoi, too, has found her niche in silhouettes and prints and we will see a lot of that in her upcoming Spring-Summer collection as well.

Varnika Sangoi's Vivid Veins

In continuation to the current trend, 2022 will also see us collectively exist somewhere between at-home loungewear and full-on party mode, feels Varnika. There will sassy, shimmery and ravishing outfits as well as comfortable silhouettes.

What's special about Varnika's label is that all her fabrics are locally sourced and the outfits are handmade and can also be altered to one size up to help increase the shelf life of the garments, thereby reducing the waste production. Sangoi uses spare fabric cutouts to make accessories and she creates garments only on-order to prevent wastage.

Price on request. On varnikasangoi.com