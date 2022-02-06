Home decor company GharGhar launches contemporary rugs in jute and wool in classic Persian patterns

Crafted from natural fibres such as jute and wool, they are hand-knotted with care resulting in perfect finish and elegance

Image used for representational purpose only.Magic_Carpets

A home décor company known for sustainable, artisanal and contemporary rugs, cushions and other accessories, GharGhar has launched a new collection of carpets—One of a Kind. Inspired by traditional Persian motifs and designs, but conceived in fresh, contemporary colours, the juxtaposition of various patterns, combined with the borders, gives the carpets a rich and opulent appeal. 

Crafted from natural fibres such as jute and wool, they are hand-knotted with care resulting in perfect finish and elegance. Rooted in tradition, yet very unconventional, they are indeed a one-of-a-kind addition to your space.

Inspired by the childhood game, GharGhar, which let us imagine and build elaborate homes, co-founders Kautilya Mewawala and Anushka Ahuja help you create your dream space with products that are high on style and aesthetics. GharGhar, for them, is a shared vision to evoke a charming and comfortable vibe, be it at an outdoor picnic, a Sunday afternoon gathering, or a late-night catch-up with friends. The brand offers a mix of childhood quirkiness, traditional arts and crafts, combined with a contemporary sensibility and refinement. 

The handcrafted products created by generational artisans celebrate age-old practices to adorn your modern home in the most unique and elegant way. Fun colours, eye-catching patterns and textures as well as exclusive designs are the hallmark of GharGhar creations that are also gentle to nature. 

For more information, log on to www.gharghar.in.

