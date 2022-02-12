Valentine’s Day Shopping: The best gifting options out there!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t yet gotten around to getting your special someone an amazing gift then here are some brand new picks that could surely work for you. We scoured the available V-Day specials to make this list that features skin care, health care, gender fluid clothing, something naughty for your special man and accessories that will pair like magic with any ensemble you choose. All you have to do is get shopping and asap!

Dress up

This button-down collared mini dress with a patch pocket in front, drawstrings at the waist, side pockets and an inside lining is in luxurious modal satin; is bursting with summer energy. What’s better it doesn’t need too much care and is machine-wash friendly. INR 1,576. shaye.co.in

Bag it

The Gusto Stellar Shoulder Bag is the best gift you can choose for an eco-conscious warrior who also likes to be a fashionista. Crafted from vegan leather, the number pairs perfectly well with any ensemble and is classic and contemporary at the same time. Available in coffee brown, tan, white and black. INR 2,699. thegusto.in

Swing vote

Gender fluidity in a jacket, what more could we ask for? What’s better? You can take turns wearing this trendy looking number. Available in all sizes and perfect for the gym, a jog, or a hip party ensemble, this is the perfect gift if you aren’t sure what to buy. INR 3,995. aastey.com

Smooth talk

Spoil your loved one with this Valentine’s Day collection from L’Occitane that contains Immortelle Reset Serum, Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence, Immortelle Divine Youth Oil, Intense Repair Shampoo, Almond Shower Oil and an Almond Milk Concentrate. INR 17,900. luxury.tatacliq.com

Red alert!

What better way to celebrate your man this Valentine’s Day than by gifting him a dose of comfort. For those who are looking to get their man a ‘cheeky’ gift, XYXX introduces Lovestruck — a limited edition brief and trunk in a vibrant red to set the tone for D Day. INR 339 onwards. xyxxcrew.com

Love potion

Vahdam’s brewing an irresistible cup of decadent chocolate and rose to charm your loved ones and its packed in their limited edition marble-textured heart box that includes Chocolate Rose Black Tea (20 tea bags) and a Vitality Flip Bottle in coral that can hold 8.8 oz of any beverage. INR 1,699. vahdamteas.in

Skin deep

In My Defence by d’you is an extremely lightweight, fast-absorbing, and creamy lipid-building complex that feels like second skin. Whether oily, dry or sensitive — IMD promises to leave your skin feeling instantly calm, moisturised, nourished, soft, supple and healed over time. INR 3,500 for 50 ml. dyou.co