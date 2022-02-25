Find a perfect bijou for every occasion with BlingVine’s latest range of edgy designs

Contemporary, faux jewellery line BlingVine spearheaded by Garima Singh turns even the simplest attire into statement wear with its edgy yet classy pieces of jewellery.

What started as an experimental e-commerce stint by Garima while pursuing an MBA internship in Hong Kong, has now developed into a full-fledged label that is flaunted by Bollywood biggies like Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon and Soha Ali Khan to name a few. We catch up wth Garima for a quick chat about jewellery and the brand:

Mira Choker Set

Tell us about your latest collection?

Our latest range of jewellery takes inspiration from some never explored before aesthetics and has a touch of realistic elements from the wilderness. For instance, our latest animal inspired edit incorporates the colours of a Macaw bird or the classic Leopard print.

Macaw Danglers

How are you different as a brand?

BlingVine celebrates femininity and empowerment by making high quality jewellery pieces accessible to Indian women from all sections of the society. We observed that this e-commerce segment was mostly dominated by European brands that couldn’t exactly be termed as “affordable”. Our aim was to hit the sweet spot where our jewels would be pocket-friendly for Indian buyers and yet look good.

Selena Pendant Set

How do you conceptualise your designs?

We create a lot of floral, animal and Hollywood inspired jewellery with our own signature touch that sets us aside from our competitors. We ensure that our products are made in classic jewel colours like emerald, amethyst, topaz, turquoise and so on. We use AAA Austrian crystals, Swarovski elements, faux cat-eye stones, and pearls to lend an authentic touch to our pieces. All of these are set on 18K gold plating and German rhodium polish that keep the pieces shining through all times. We also house a unique enamel and Mother of Pearl collection that is rare in the Indian market. While a large variety of our products is dedicated to everyday and work-wear, we also have festive and gift pieces.

Price: Rs. 1400 onwards

Instagram: @blingvine