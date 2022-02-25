Homegrown label Sand by Shirin's winter edit incorporates cool trans-seasonal options

Known for its beautiful shapes, fluid fits and handcrafted finesse, Sand by Shirin, a label founded by designer Shirin Mann, has just come up with its winter collection, which is worth checking out for a few gorgeous trans-seasonal luxe loungewear besides the usual winter fits.

Replete with warm hues, cosy fabrics and refined silhouettes, this edit plays around with soft, lightweight textured woollen fabric. The ritzy lounge outfits come in textured oatmeal linen waffle that's snug for all seasons.

Sand by Shirin's winter edit

"The winter collection has breezy and chic ensembles that can be worn from day to night events and I have taken inspiration from some of the most beautiful cities and islands including London, Marrakesh, Johannesburg, Fiji and Tahiti," tells Mann. The warm colour palette displays ivory, sand, oatmeal, pink, black, silver, gold and natural and complement the impactful silhouettes. We love how Mann has designed a few ensembles with side pockets that are so useful in case of day-to-night wear.

Mann feels that people now give precedence to comfort over anything and are more confident in their skin and easy-going silhouettes and she too has become more creative and conscious, trying to find creativity in the simplest of things.

Sand by Shirin's winter edit

"As a conscious luxury label, we use fabrics made from aloe vera, eucalyptus, rose, soybean protein and banana along with organic linens, cotton and luxe jerseys. We are moving towards sustainability by taking a more eco-friendly approach. Also, our silhouettes break all body stereotypes and preconceived notions of how to wear clothes according to one's shape," she explains.

For this summer, Shirin will be using a lot of pinks, nudes both for Sand by Shirin and her shoe label, Needledust. "We are working on some really chic floral juttis this summer and there will be some never-seen-before embroideries. We have put a lot of effort to popularise juttis among the GenZ and plan to reintroduce juttis as a luxe staple in every wardrobe," tells the designer who feels a chic and comfortable co-ord set goes a long way in any woman’s western wardrobe.

SAND by Shirin is now live on www.sandbyshirin.com

Instagram:@sand.byshi

Twitter: @sharmidas