New Year Shopping options for all you late lateefs!

The year has just begun and what better time to get gifting than now? If you haven’t already picked up something special for your special someone, then here’s a list of amazing gifting options for him, her or they. We scoured new releases from across shopping catalogues to pick out these super interesting products that we’re sure will make you a winner in the gifting department. From skin care to shoes; and clothing to bed linen — we’ve got it all! Take your pick, already!

Brightside Night Cream by Skincraft

Heal & glow

This Brightside Night Cream by Skincraft is quick-to-absorb and has a non-greasy formula that supports cell production. The product contains retinol, calendula, niacinamide and vitamin C that promise to help fade away dark spots and brighten dull skin for a lasting glow while stimulating the restoration process of skin. INR 499. skinkraft.com

Summit Seamless T-Shirt by Tego

Comfort chic

Tego just introduced the Summit Seamless T-Shirt with seamless body-mapped mesh construction that promises increased breathability and a natural stretch. The T-shirt is constructed without the need for layered fabrics and excessive elastane which causes overheating in Indian climate conditions. The fabric has a four-way stretch for maximum range and non-leaching anti-odour technology. INR 1,199 onwards. tego.fit

Astaire Moccasins from Language

Foot fiesta

Language presents its brand new festive/party/wedding line featuring leather Astaire Moccasins completed with trim detail, Crown Loafers embellished with delicate zari work and Shaan Loafers that are hand-painted and feature Indian motifs delicately embroidered on the shoe. The collection is affordable and might just be the best choice for the season. INR 6,000. languageshoes.com

Liquifect 180 3.0 from Reebok

Stay fit

The newly launched Liquifect 180 3.0 from Reebok offers a modern silhouette with a quilted deco stitch that creates a 360-degree movement visual from upper to outsole. The injected polyurethane in the heel promises to provide a cushioned ride with the FuelFoam midsole offering a responsive feel. A perfect combination of street and gym wear, this shoe is designed to provide all-day comfort and is perfect for a run or a workout session. INR 6,599. shop4reebok.com

Bed Linen from the Pure Earth line by Boutique Living

Snuggle time

Pure Earth is the latest collection from Boutique Living that aims at blending ecologically viable merchandise with a sublime design language. The collection is carefully crafted with non-sulphur-based materials synthesised from agricultural and herbal waste. Infused with six shades that are easy on the eye and kind on the planet, these dyes also contain end to end traceable properties for environmental accountability. INR 4,999. boutiquelivingindia.com

