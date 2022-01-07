Pallavi Singhee's edit, Caravan, has a diverse set of outfits in vintage shades and floral prints

Designer Pallavi Singhee’s luxe boho-chic label Verb, which specialises in prêt-a-porter, has come up with yet another exquisite collection, Caravan, that has her distinct touch of fusion and vintage and encapsulates the dreamy, free-spirited vibe of today's fashion-conscious women.

“Caravan is our journey. It is an amalgamation of dreams. Evoking a feeling of self-expression and individuality, the pieces in this edit have a diverse range of vintage shades, tapestry and floral prints which come together to create a beautifully blended palette. Crafted out of fabrics, such as chiffon, tulle, lace and poplin, the collection explores intricate textures and intricate embroidery,” tells Singhee.

Caravan from Verb by Pallavi Singhee

Caravan too is a true reflection of the wanderlust spirit of the brand and is a radical blend of traditional artwork and modern silhouettes, that aptly showcase her travel memories.

The Alipore-based designer, who has been worn by the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet among other Bollywood divas, tells us that Kolkata has definitely earned the distinction of being one of the major cities in the country to have produced some of the nation’s most iconic designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Anamika Khanna. “I'm proud to hail from the same city as them. Our brand is an embodiment of effortless bohemian style for the aesthete woman. Very few Indian designers are in the same space as us design-wise, hence I feel we've gotten lucky with all the adulation and love,” she tells us.

Caravan from Verb by Pallavi Singhee

Though each season her collections display unique designs, the overarching style philosophy for her brand remains culture, traditions, travel and history. “Our inspirations remain the same, but perceptions have begun to differ. What we make now is more evolved and relevant to the contemporary mood and styles. With the world becoming smaller, our clothing has evolved to be more global in appeal,” she explains.

With over 15 years of experience in the fashion world, Singhee feels, what made her survive was being her own self and sticking to her beliefs. “The biggest learnings come from realizations and introspection,” she adds.

The designer advises lots of sexy body-revealing silhouettes, cutouts, sling bags, layering and big sleeves for this winter and considers all-black essentials like skinny faux pants, boots, turtlenecks, statement accessories, scarves, furs and beautiful overcoats among the winter wardrobe essentials.

Caravan from Verb by Pallavi Singhee

Her upcoming SS’22 collection’s mood board is quintessentially romantic and free-spirited, just like her brand and this time, expect lots of colours, fresh cuts, mini dresses, cut out dresses and separates from her stable.

Currently busy working on the label’s Autumn-Winter line and summer occasionwear line for India, the young designer mentions that her brand is also doing its bit to promote sustainability in fashion. “We do a lot of patchwork in our prints, so, we use all the tiny pieces of leftover fabrics to create textiles. We also make duster bags out of leftover fabrics for our packaging since we try to minimise wastage by using only recyclable material for our packaging,” says the couturier, who feels Deepika Padukone is the best-dressed woman in Bollywood, right now.

Price on request. Available at her store at 37A Baker Road, Alipore and on Instagram @shopverb.