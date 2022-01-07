RESA by Ushnakamals' Chaap Tilak collection has timeless woven wonders in Benarasi weaves

Over the past two centuries, Ushnakmal has been synonymous with timeless luxury and bespoke weaves and found a place in many a Bollywood actress’s coveted wardrobes including Waheeda Rahman, Hema Malini and Neetu Kapoor apart from the Rajasthani royals. And RESA by Ushnakmals now carries forward its legacy as a retail atelier specialising in bespoke weaves.

RESA by Ushnakamals

Launched in November 2020 by young scion Vindhya Tandon, the label’s lexicon of handwoven textiles is headlined by katan silk, georgette, munga silk, organza, tissue silk, muslin silk and tussar, among others that are turned into handwoven saris, dupattas, unstitched suit sets, lehengas and other bespoke creations. “Through RESA we ensure that the time-honoured crafts don’t become extinct and can be passed down to the next generation. We seek to ensure that a real gold zari piece in your bridal trousseau is the same as worn by the Maharanis back in the day,” tells Vindhya, who has a degree in fashion styling from the London School of Fashion and has worked with leading celebrity stylists in the country.

RESA by Ushnakamals

This year-old brand has just come up with their stunning new edit called ChaapTilak that offers a vivid tapestry of colours, ranging from the softest petal pinks to the rich jewel tones. There are thirty exclusive saris in katan silk, brocade, georgette and tissue silk, displaying intricate techniques like kadhwa, tanchoi, cutwork and embossing.

RESA by Ushnakamals

"With Chaap Tilak we have introduced an anomalous collection of thaans and saris, letting our clients be their own designers with our thaans. Being the 8th generation of the family into this trade, I want people to know our story through the products,” tells Vindhya, who informs it takes 20 days to a year to weave one single sari.

RESA by Ushnakamals

Her upcoming collection will focus on the most elaborate weaving techniques, masterpieces as she call them with designs that are away from the basic and ubiquitous Banarasi jangla pattern. “You would see Banarasi in a contemporary light with pieces that would be modern yet classic,” adds Vindhya, who would love to dress up Alia Bhatt for her quirky style sense.

Price on request. On Instagram

@resabyushnakamals