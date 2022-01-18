Would you wear a dress designed using suit fabrics?

If you are working long hours and end up at an after-party in the same formals, then fashion designer Laxmi Krishna’s latest collection could be the answer for you. Giving a fun twist to suits, Krishna is releasing her single pieces which will help you suit up in style. This collection is sported by popular Sandalwood actors, Radhika Narayan, Sindhu Loknath among others.

A crochet suit with a skirt. Sounds hard to imagine right? But that’s one of the pieces from her collection. “Crochet is something that girls prefer wearing with a jacket, but I’ve made it a standalone piece which is paired with a skirt. It gives a sexy and classy look,” says Krishna, adding that her love for crochet started more than a decade ago when she was living in London.

The material she used is dark pinstripe suits to have that ‘crisp and professional look’. This particular piece was donned by Narayan, who looked ready to take on the world in spite of the raging pandemic. “Radhika has a very professional and disciplined look. I thought this style would best suit her and she carried it off really well,” says Krishna, adding that she also shot Narayan in another suit from the collection which is a white pinstripe suit. “It was almost like showing the same person in two contrasting colours,” she adds.

Apart from that, she has also played with bold colours and tried to follow colour blocking techniques. “I tried a fluorescent yellow coloured suit with short pants. You can button it up for a formal meeting or keep the buttons undone for a brunch,” says Krishna, who picked Loknath for this piece. “The colour looks stunning on her and goes along with her cute image,” she adds.

While it’s assumed that there are only particular colours that go well while suiting up, Krishna urges people to move ahead from that thought. “Nowadays, people are more accepting of what colours go well together. It completely depends on your imagination. You can go for sparkles, neons, florals... the options are endless,’ says Krishna.

Along with colour blocking, the collection also has an old-school “secretary look” suit, which is donned by actor Priyanka Thimmesh. “I love that look with double-buttoned blazers paired with skirts. I wanted to experiment without missing the classic look. But I also wanted to keep my trademark in it and made it in red,” says Krishna, adding that she was happy that Thimmesh was able to pull it off.