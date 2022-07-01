Slow-living market My Cup of Tea celebrates the new month with a specially curated edit in Bengaluru

For amost five years now, sustainable fashion pop-up My Cup of Tea has been introducing Bengaluru’s conscious buyers to unique, artisanal and eco-friendly labels from across the country. This weekend, it returns to the city but this time around, founder and curator, Rosemary Jacob, shares that it’s going to be slightly different from its earlier editions. “At My Cup of Tea, every edit is unique in its own way. After five years of doing pop-ups, we recently underwent our first rebranding that is in line with the knowledge, exposure and experiences we received from our various curated markets across multiple cities. Since then, we have also learnt to pause, embrace and create a mood around every curation we showcase,” she explains.

Jewellery from Earthaments

Titled Something ‘Bout July, this edition of the pop-up will lay emphasis on minimal designs, easy breezy fabrics and silhouettes, tiny motifs and geometric shapes. “Since most of the pop-ups have only up to 20 brands, I try to make sure there is harmony within the curation. Each brand is unique in its style. We take only limited brands in each category to make sure they have space to thrive and also so that our customers are able to thoroughly connect with each brand,” shares Rosemary, who worked for a Singapore-based Asian handicraft e-store before she conceptualised and created her pop-up series.

A dress from Yashvardhan

Earthaments, a statement jewellery label from Kolkata, comes to the pop-up for the first time. The label uses gold-plated brass and silver to create designs that straddle the line between Indian and contemporary. Their latest collection features jamdani-inspired motifs on necklaces and earrings. Bengaluru-based, Yashvardhan, is another label you can look forward to shop from. Relaxed and edgy at once, the label will showcase a range of co-ord sets, kurta-and-pant sets, dresses with flared skirts and their signature oversized shirts. Some of the other brands that will be at the pop-up are The Loom Art, which works with Chanderi silk and handwoven cotton; 1231 Studio, a slow fashion label that prides itself on relaxed, fuss-free silhouettes and ethically-sourced fabrics. The Loom Art will also be showcasing its first line of jewellery, a celestial-themed collection of chunky bangles, charm bracelets, minimalistic finger rings, chokers and statement neckpieces.

July 2 & 3. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur