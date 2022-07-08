Here’s the newest hair care in town, right now! Go indulge your mane with your pick from these brand new shampoos to choose from:

With a change in season, hair care should be on top of your list of must-dos and we’ve just made that easier by curating a list of the hottest shampoos out there that might just work wonders on your scalp…

Candy crush?

Ever thought about marshmallows in your beauty products? We were as surprised as you when we came across the Oh So Soft shampoo from Kerala-based vegan beauty brand Manetain. The shampoo features baobab protein, seaweed extract and marshmallow extract, and by marshmallows we’re talking about Marshmallow root, a flowering plant/perennial herb that acts as a potent natural conditioner that can help get rid of dry, lifeless hair! Got you there, didn’t we! There’s also a conditioner from their Oh So Strong range with phytokeratin, argan and lavender, and both the products are for all hair types. INR 350 onwards. manetain.in

Rose tales

The Faith In Nature Wild Rose Restoring Trio — Shampoo, Conditioner & Body Wash originally from UK, now available in India is Enriched with the goodness of rosehip oil. The shampoo promises to repair hair damage, promote hair growth and moisturises a dry and itchy scalp; while the conditioner promises to repair damaged hair from within and promote hair growth; and the body wash does what it does best, cleanses your body. INR 1,635. sublimelife.in

Pour homme

This brand new sulphate-free, silicone-free Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo with natural extracts is a mild, everyday cleanser that claims to remove dirt build-up on the scalp and repair; and condition and smoothen hair. From men’s grooming brand Phy, the shampoo is meant for all hair types and claims to gently cleanse without harming; restore scalp health; while also providing protein to the hair. INR 405. thephylife.com

Vegan story

PETA-approved beauty brand, Love Beauty and Planet unveiled their Onion, Blackseed and Patchouli shampoo that is formulated with onion bulb oil, pure blackseed oil, and 100 per cent organic coconut oil; known to reduce hair fall and strengthen the strands. The natural onion bulb oil is sourced from onions grown in Himachal Pradesh. The shampoo is part of a four-step range that consists of shampoo, conditioner, hair oil and hair mask and claims to reduce hair fall up to 95 per cent and make your hair 12x stronger. INR 1,950. lovebeautyandplanet.in

Basic boon

Secret Haircare sources all their raw materials from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and have just launched two shampoos — Hibiscus and Aloe Vera. The Hibiscus variant claims to promote hair growth and a healthy scalp with a concoction of coconut oil, glycerin, brahmi, amla, tulsi and hibiscus; while the Aloe Vera variant caters to dandruff and hairfall with aloe vera being the main ingredient as it is antifungal and antibacterial and therefore repairs dead cells and calms the scalp during the process. INR 409 onwards. thesecrethaircare.com

