Saroj Jalan's latest edit, Indu, takes a cue from the evergreen feminine beauty

Melding the world of Banjara women and the decorative depiction of modern women in Alphonse Mucha's celebrated paintings in sartorial fashion is no mean job. But reputed designer Saroj Jalan has successfully managed to do so in her latest ready-to-wear collection, Indu that's replete with romanticism, fluidity, drama and feminine glory.

The Kolkata-based couturier, known for her extravagant bridal wear, has come up with an exquisite range of handcrafted outfits that include silhouettes such as jackets, jumpsuits and pickup skirts. "It's a very romantic collection and I have tried to make it appealing for the easy-breezy and casual women of today. It's for the girl who is sleek, chic and in love. Likewise, the colour palette too offers nostalgic shades of romance. We've used a lot of silk to emphasise the narrow waistline for a sleeker look," says the designer.

Saroj, who has been in the business of fashion for over 25 years now, tells us that the pandemic years didn't change the bridal trends much. "Fashion evolves with time and so did our style of making ensembles and interpreting our design philosophy better with each passing season. A wedding is a fantastic event in a girl's life. It’s a dream for any bride to wear something that should be comfortable enough to wear and gorgeous enough to pass on to the next generation. Hence I always try to incorporate all the dreams of a bride in her lehenga," she explains.

Jalan feels that the must-haves in any Indian bride's wedding trousseau should include heirloom jewellery, a mother's dupatta and a grandmom's refurbished sari with intricate details. A champion of sustainable clothing, Jalan ensures minimal fabric wastage while making the outfits. "Even the smallest embroidery pieces are used to recreate miniature for our latkans. Everything from the fabric scraps or the old silhouettes is re-cut and sewed to turn it into something fashionable and trendy," she says.

Price on request. Available at 68, Block C, Bangur Avenue.