Aarke Ritu Kumar's AW’22 collection has warm festive tones

Aarke Ritu Kumar’s AWl’22 collection introduces an elegant assortment for your everyday wardrobe, keeping in line with the festive season. With an artistic amalgamation of prints, patches, colours and fabrics the edit will surely make your wardrobe more glamorous and ritzy for all the festive occasions this winter.

Aarké Ritu Kumar's AW’22 edit

Designed for hassle-free intimate gatherings, these ensembles flaunt delicate floral motifs and intricate geometric patterns in jewel tones.

Aarké Ritu Kumar's AW’22 edit

The silhouettes include a lot of stylish pre-drapes, making saris an effortless choice besides lehengas, signature suits and trendy co-ords with a lot of shimmer and shine.

Aarké Ritu Kumar's AW’22 edit

Since winter is also about a lot of layering there are signature waterfall shrugs, trench coats, statement bomber jackets in print, or snug woollen scarves to match your outfits.

Price on request.