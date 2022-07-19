Aarke Ritu Kumar's AW’22 collection has warm festive tones
Bring on the season of warmth and festivities with aarké’s new collection
Aarke Ritu Kumar’s AWl’22 collection introduces an elegant assortment for your everyday wardrobe, keeping in line with the festive season. With an artistic amalgamation of prints, patches, colours and fabrics the edit will surely make your wardrobe more glamorous and ritzy for all the festive occasions this winter.
Designed for hassle-free intimate gatherings, these ensembles flaunt delicate floral motifs and intricate geometric patterns in jewel tones.
The silhouettes include a lot of stylish pre-drapes, making saris an effortless choice besides lehengas, signature suits and trendy co-ords with a lot of shimmer and shine.
Since winter is also about a lot of layering there are signature waterfall shrugs, trench coats, statement bomber jackets in print, or snug woollen scarves to match your outfits.
Price on request.