Needledust's Serendipity edit has mules with handpicked wooden twigs in the embroidery 

Inspired from nature, designer jutti label Needledust's latest edit Serendipity has seven intricately handcrafted mules replete with threadwork, glass beads and sequins. This collection comprises a unique riot of colours balanced with earthy, neutral hues such as terra cotta, sage and ivory.

"For the first time we have experimented with handpicked real wooden twigs on our juttis and used them in embroidery that displays an amalgamation of Indian heritage crafts and modern aesthetics. Aztec patterns, macrame technique and strong geometric motifs are all there besides shimmering crystals. beads and sequins," tells Shirin Mann, founder and creative head of the label.

We talked to her to know more about how to channel the ethnic look with mules.

Tell us how mules are catching up as an all-purpose fashion statement?

With comfort being the key, now, people are understanding that fashion is not just how it looks but also how it feels. With shoes the idea is that you can use it for multiple occasions. Mules can be worn to the office, for a party,to a bar, with your Indian as well as your western outfits. So it's an all purpose fashion statement in that aspect.

Needledust's latest edit Serendipity

How are footwear designs changing?

People are now shoe connoisseurs in a true sense. There are so many amazing footwear designs that have come out with the industry expanding like never before. We, for instance, started out with juttis, then we ventured into mules, sandals and heels. In the coming festive season, we are also launching menswear as well as a new kind of womens footwear, so, it is an ever evolving and a massive market.

Do you see heels fading away when it comes to Indian wear?

I personally don't think that heels are fading away, but the market share for flats has become much larger in the last few years. When we were planning to launch heels, our priority was to make sure they are comfortable as well as stylish.

Give us a few tips on how to take care of such fancy and handcrafted mules ?

So we recommend that the mules are aired out everytime you wear them to avoid locking the moisture in and please don't brush and scrub your mules for cleaning. Dry and clean them only.

How do you incorporate sustainability in your footwear?

There are two ways we ensure our footwear is sustainable. First, make them transitional wear, second, we have a range of vegan footwear and third, we have changed the packaging. All our packaging is eco energy and EMA certified. Also our shoe bags are non polyester and are made with natural muslin.