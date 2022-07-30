Japanese brand Wacoal announces its first phygital fashion show in India

Japan-based intimate wear brand Wacoal will present its first-ever phygital (physical + digital) lingerie fashion show in India to unveil its Autumn - Winter 2022 collection. The show will see women of all sizes and ages walking the ramp, showcasing Wacoal’s latest line of lingerie. The upcoming fashion show is intended as a conscious effort to make intimate apparel beautiful and sensual inclusively.

With this being Wacoal’s first lingerie fashion show in India, the brand is leaving no stone unturned to transcend geographical boundaries and bring this avant-garde event to its audience across the country. For this, the brand is going to be live on their social media handles, thereby making it a phygital show which can be enjoyed not only by its physical audience but also by the virtual audience worldwide from the comfort of their homes.

Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal says, “We've had an interesting journey thus far, and we're excited to be taking a new step ahead with Wacoal's first-ever Phygital Fashion Show in India. The show will celebrate the beauty of women with expressing our long-standing vow and philosophy of creating lingerie that makes women feel their finest and most distinctive selves at all times. We've always aimed to be a diverse and body-inclusive brand and our show will stay true to it. It is planned to be phygital as we are keen to know our customer’s feedback. And of course, keeping in mind what our customers love about this show, we will be curating and conceptualising the next one”

The event will be hosted on-ground at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End in Bandra on August 5. The phygital extravaganza promises a variety of unique displays, styles and the latest trends in lingerie fashion.