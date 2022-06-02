Nautanky comes to Chennai with its latest collection, Love Letters to Spring

Nautanky, a current favourite with Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon, Karishma Tanna, Shruti Hassan, Mandira Bedi and Sunny Leone, is a luxury brand based out of Ahmedabad and founded by designer duo Nilesh Parashar and Jagruti Parashar in 2009. The label, which is now over a decade old, finds inspiration in the classics and brings together traditional craftsmanship and rich textiles, handcrafted into modern eclectic ensembles. Just out with their latest seasonal edit, Love Letters to Spring, we catch up with co-founder Nilesh to find out more.

“Our current collection finds an epiphany in the breathtaking blossoms of spring, where the fresh hues perfectly harmonise to make the season come alive. It consists of eclectic prints, exquisite fabrics, dramatic silhouettes, high slits, charming necklines, dainty frills and artistic creations where glamour and the holiday vibe intersect. The collection is inspired by retro gardens, reminiscent of the ’70s and is different from our other collections in the sense that we’ve replaced our obsession with symmetry and geometry with a bright and playful colour palette in bold floral prints,” explains Nilesh, who worked with an Australian design house as an assistant creative head before launching his label, Nautanky.

Ensembles from Love Letters to Spring

Being a floral edit, the colour palette is dominated by oranges, yellows, reds, greens, whites, aqua and turquoise. “For the construction of garments, we have stuck to organic mulmul, fine count cotton and cotton poplin; and to ensure flowy silhouettes, we have used a combination of viscose crêpe, viscose chiffon and net,” adds the designer, who studied fashion design and management from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Gandhinagar and graduated in 2005.

Ensembles from Love Letters to Spring

The silhouettes seen in this collection range from co-ord sets to swimwear; and maxis to dresses; with a couple of sarongs, capes, skirts and bustiers thrown in. Next up, Nilesh tells us, “We are already working on a collection based on indigo and geometry. The colour palette of indigo meets different geometrical motifs for print and what you’ll see is the magic that comes out of that marriage.”

INR 10,000 onwards. At Tifara.

