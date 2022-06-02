This weekend in Chennai, head into town for some sartorial shopping and more

This week’s list features a couture collection from Delhi-based Amit Aggarwal, three popular pop-ups that are back with their latest seasonal edits and a home décor brand from Bengaluru that we can’t get enough of! With prices ranging from INR 100 onwards — if shopping gives you happiness like nothing else, then build you shopaholic itinerary right now and here’s to a fun-filled event-packed weekend!

Starstruck and how!

Amit Aggarwal’s Supernova, his latest edit, is finally in the city and features menswear and womenswear across couture, luxury prêt and classic brand pieces. The collection dives deeper into the label’s signature textiles in metallic polymer and the brand’s unique ability to structure fluid textiles into modern day couture. Rubber cording is hand embroidered on multicolour textiles with added details in silk thread cording, glass pipes and ceramic beads. “Supernova is a reflection of our own life journeys, mine as much as yours, where I finally re-started life around me through the lens of colour; I got inspired by the eternal energy that rests within me and the people around me. I see each life being a special shining star, illuminating the darkest of skies and awaiting to burst with its million colours and celebrating what makes each of us unique and very truly us,” says the designer. INR 19,500 onwards. At Evoluzione.

Slow living

Head over to the Junebug Slow Pop-Up which is showcasing over 25 local brands ranging from stationery made with recycled paper (The Paper Dolphin) to handmade home décor (The Handloom Hut) and organic vegetables (Just a Farmer). Also, look out for experiential elements like a talk on Sustainable Living and Composting by eco-living champion Deepesh Bhaskar of Nilayaan and meet Samyuktha Kannan who runs a first-of-its-kind community garden in Adyar. The event is the brainchild of entrepreneur Shweta Agarwal. “We want to put together a platform supporting small businesses that work with local artisans; promote folks that work with indigenous crafts, empower women-owned businesses and those that employ sustainable production and packaging practices,” Shweta tells us. On June 4. At Anthropology Social Space, Chamiers Road.

Ensembles from Amit Aggarwal’s Supernova

Retail therapy

Sutraa, a popular fashion exhibition and pop-up from Kolkata is back in Chennai for its third edition and this time around, it focuses on the upcoming wedding season. We are told that, it’s wedding season in the city and so it was decided to focus on brands that were doing affordable wedding collections in both apparel, jewellery, footwear and home décor. The pop-up will have a total of 60 stalls from all across the country and feature several returning favourites that are already popular in the city. Look forward to Funkaar from Kolkata with contemporary jewellery; Sahaa, The Crafters from Bengaluru with contemporary sustainable ethnic apparel; Wedding couture from Saanvi by Shraddha Agarwal from Delhi; Contemporary and traditional saris by Manjari from Kolkata; and Chennai-based VRC Jewellery with classic and contemporary bijoux. June 7 & 8. At Taj Coromandel.

Shopping spree

Feel like going on a shopping spree this weekend? Explore the wide range of designer collections at the Melange Exhibition that will showcase designers from all over India displaying a vivid range of clothing, summer wear, party wear, jewellery, footwear, hair accessories, bags as well as home décor. June 3 & 4. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Home makeover

Spring calls for new collections and makeovers. So why not start with your home? Redecorate your outdoors with Beruru’s latest collection of home décor products. You can expect an eclectic range of plants and garden accessories, along with furniture and décor for interiors and al fresco spaces including candles and vases. Ongoing. At Purple Turtles, Amethyst.

