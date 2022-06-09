Kolkata based label Black in Vogue breaks stereotypes with their all-black bridal range

Black is a go to colour for many when it comes to everyday wear, but black on your big day is a big no-no in most cultures. But are you known in your circle as the rebellious one, or someone who likes to break conventions? If your wedding is just around the corner and you don’t mind going risky and experimental on your wedding day as well, we believe you must take a look at Black in Vogue’s exclusive collection of an all-black bridal wear. We had a few words with the brain behind the label- Kanchankuntala Das to understand in what ways black in bridal wear can set a whole new trend, and the crafting details that went into this range.

Take us through the concept behind Black in Vogue

Black in Vogue is a women specific label that specialises in handcrafted surface ornamentation and traditional textiles of India. Considering both comfort and fashion simultaneously, the label uses natural fibres extensively and promotes slow fashion.

What made you particularly choose black for bridal wear?

Considering colour psychology, the colour black represents power, elegance and sophistication. I have always considered black as the mother colour and harboured the wish of associating black with purity and auspiciousness. I have finally implemented the grandiose of Black in our recent bridal collection as I think our society is broadening its scope and opening up to accept new concepts.

Apart from breaking conventions through the colour palette do you intend to break stereotypes in any other way?

We try to break conventions by displaying our products on average body shaped women and not with zero sized models in order to promote body positivity. I strongly believe every woman has the right to flaunt their shape, size and complexion and they must feel confident and beautiful every moment without any guilt.

What sort of silhouettes and embroidery have you focussed on for this edit?

The blouses uphold grandeur emanating from intricate Zari and Kasab Aari embroidery that took us more than two and a half months to complete on each piece, while the dupattas are heavily sequined alongside moti and tiki work. The lehenga weaves together a rich history of Indian weddings through a mesmerising arrangement of golden floral motifs and a detailed border featuring Zari work.

You also term the label as “eco –friendly”, in what way do you promote this?

Our brand promotes eco-friendliness from the scratch and it begins right from the moment we choose our fabric from the weavers of rural Bengal. Each of the pieces is dyed naturally, and we rarely use mill textiles. We mostly use textiles that are hand woven and the surface embellishments are purely crafted by hand as well to minimise the risk of environmental hazards.

Price: Rs. 22,999 onwards

Address: 1724, Moni Pearl, Madurdaha, Kolkata- 700 107

Website: blackinvogue.com