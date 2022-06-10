Shahin Mannan's latest collection, Sage, is deeply rooted in femininity

Known for turning wardrobe essentials into one-of-a-kind statement pieces with her unique embroidered motif and smart cuts, designer Shahin Mannan has carved a niche for herself in these 7 years with her signature embroideries, detailed beadwork and precise tailoring. Worn by a diverse set of Bollywood actors ranging from Deepika Padukone, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol to Swara Bhaskar Kalki Koechlin and Sonakshi Sinha, this time, Shahin has spun a journey of self-discovery in her latest collection named after the aromatic Mediterranean plant, Sage.

Sage by Shahin Mannan

"Sage is a woman who cultivates her energy to transform and rise above all adversities. Inspired by the dragonfly, this collection represents strong roots of femininity and breaks through self-imposed barriers. Showcasing ornate artwork and hand embroidery, this edit has an eclectic palette of hues ranging from neutrals like grey and black with a contrast of teal blue, red, yellow and green on comfortable fabrics like denim, twill, poplin, broadcloth, and double crepe," says Shahin while talking about the range that includes silhouettes like jacket dresses, co-ord sets, playsuits, mini and midi dresses, jumpsuits, as well as capes.

Hailing from a small town in Dehradun and with a background in commerce, Shahin aspired to be a chartered accountant. But fate had some other plans for her which started rolling out with her admission to a design school.

"I have always prioritised quality above quantity. I believe that keeping things simple and without changing their form always works. The Sage collection too is inspired by a determined woman who wants to live life on her own terms; it is about her trials and triumphs," she tells us.

The couturier feels that with people again starting to travel copiously, they are trying out different styles and exploring their wardrobe. But she feels while dressing in Western silhouettes here, one should always keep the weather in mind and settle for dresses with sharp silhouettes that look formal. "The dramatic silhouette and maximalist clothes are really popular right now. This summer, an oversized shirt in a bright hue is the way to go," she advises while adding that having a white button-down shirt, smart sunglasses, a large tote and a denim jacket are a must.

Price for Sage: Rs 17,500 – 1,15,000. On shahinmannan.com