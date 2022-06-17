Check out Boho Trunk Boutique's easy-breezy summer edit of pop kaftans and dresses

An easy-breezy summer collection by Akashlina Banerjee's label Boho Trunk Boutique has a range of easy-breezy, chic and stylish cotton dresses that will keep you comfy and stress-free this summer.

Indigo print balloon dress

From colour pop kaftans and eclectic and groovy prints, to cheerful printed frocks and breezy cotton dresses -- there are plenty of silhouettes to choose from. Each outfit is handmade using handwoven fabrics and vegetable colours.

Where: 38 Indrani Park, Prince Anwar Shah Road. Rs 1,500 - 2,200. 12 noon to 10 pm