Check out Boho Trunk Boutique's easy-breezy summer edit of pop kaftans and dresses

The collection has a superb range of pop kaftans and cheerful printed frocks in cotton
Sharmistha Ghosal Published : 17th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 17th June 2022 12:00 AM
An easy-breezy summer collection by Akashlina Banerjee's label Boho Trunk Boutique has a range of easy-breezy, chic and stylish cotton dresses that will keep you comfy and stress-free this summer.
From colour pop kaftans and eclectic and groovy prints, to cheerful printed frocks and breezy cotton dresses -- there are plenty of silhouettes to choose from. Each outfit is handmade using handwoven fabrics and vegetable colours.
Where: 38 Indrani Park, Prince Anwar Shah Road. Rs 1,500 - 2,200. 12 noon to 10 pm