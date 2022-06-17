Kolkata label Pipabox's boho hand bag collection is droolworthy
these bags are eco-friendly and come in pop colours
Sharmistha Ghosal
Level up your fashion game with Kolkata label Pipabox's latest Boho handbag collection. From the bohemian structured bags to sling clutches, shoulder bags, purses, bobby cases and canvas pouches, Pipapox, offers a unique and high-quality range of chic products, which will make you stand out from the rest.
On pipabox.com. Rs 399 onwards.