Kolkata's Crisanto Jewels' Sunkissed 2022 edit is a colourful and classy affair

Kolkata's luxe bijouterie label Crisanto Jewels unveiled their new summer collection, Sun Kissed 2022 that's an amalgamation of sterling and classic pieces inspired by floral blooms and sandy beaches. Each piece in the fine jewellery section made with diamonds, polki and coloured gemstones highlights the modern woman’s individuality. You can choose from a range of exquisite necklaces, earrings, bangles, bracelets and kadas, each of which tells a unique story.

Price on request. The Enclave, 17/1F, Alipore Road.