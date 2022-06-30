Kavya Singh Kundu's second SS'22 capsule edition is a mix of simple silhouettes and effortless style

Known for her ways to turn sustainable fashion into something very trendy, Kolkata designer Kavya Singh Kundu just dropped her second edition of SS'22 capsule collection, and we can't stop raving about the same. Coming in soothing pastels and white and soft summer fabrics including cotton and silk, this latest drop of outfits have simple silhouettes that are clean and light. Co- ord sets and dresses that are staples are turned into effortless styling pieces in this edit.

"Relaxed but chic style is here to stay. It’s safe to say that we all got comfortable with a WFH dynamic. So, fashion and lifestyle had to revolve around that schedule. Even though relaxed and easy vibes are top priority, style and class too are reclaiming the design space. So, the pieces for this season are comfortable yet suitable for occasions and leisure," tells Kavya.

Kavya sees lots of clashing prints and colours in a variety of silhouettes trending in the coming few months. Bold patterns and prints that can work on suits, as well as kaftans, will be very much in demand, she feels.

Kavya's design forms too have changed throughout the pandemic with the change in demand and mindset of the consumer. "Easy, simple, classic fashion is the way forward and that's the direction we’re taking as well. High on style, high on comfort is our mantra," she tells us.



For this capsule edit, she collaborated with print designer Aparupa Ghosh of Studio Syu to create two unique seasonal prints. One is a multi-layer botanical block print which not only is contemporary but also patronises the dying art of black printing. The other is her signature brushstroke print, both crafted on the softest handwoven mulberry silk. Keeping in line with her thrust on sustainability, the other materials used are recycled cotton and handwoven linen along with Kundu's sustainable sequins as an accent for these fabrics. "Of course other than that the styles are sustainable in terms of designs -- they are classic, timeless pieces that will see you through many seasons and stay relevant for a long long time," she stresses.

Kavya's upcoming winter festive collection will be a maximalist one with lots of graphic elements, textures, colours, prints, details and silhouettes. "Structured suits are here to stay and we’ll be exploring well-tailored styles In a big way," she signs off.