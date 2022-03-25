C. Krishniah Chetty launches a new collection of diamond jewellery

Bengaluru's well-known jewellery designers C. Krishniah Chetty have unveiled a new collection. At their studio every piece is exquisite, unique and finely crafted. C. Krishniah Chetty have always had highly skilled designers who keep excelling with each jewellery that's manufactured in their studio. They have been in this field for six generations and exhibit in-depth knowledge of jewellery manufacturing and designing. They are known for their exquisite selection of gold and diamond jewellery, and they have been wowing connoisseurs and collectors of jewellery for over 150 years.

Here's a look at their new collection:

A one-of-a-kind creation sculpting beauty that features shimmering diamond accents in twisted knot to garner compliments.

A charming necklace featuring two swans facing each other and spreading the wings of diamonds that will complement a full neck neck dress beautifully.

A neckpiece with a blend of beauty and elegance displaying impeccable Krishniah Chetty diamonds.

These sleek pair of striking shoulder clusters with exceptional Krishniah Chetty’s diamonds flow effortlessly.

A pair of diamond earring are a sparkling expression of vibrance that add a subtle sophistication to your personality.

The iconic finger ring is a treasure, with a stunning structure and exuberant display of diamonds that make it and distinctive.



The sophisticated contemporary finger ring of asymmetric circles, that reflect brilliance complemented with diamonds to bring out the fire within you.

About C. Krishniah Chetty

C. Krishniah Chetty’s story begins in 1869, when Cotha Krishniah Chetty, migrated to the then British Cantonment to set up a gems, coloured beads, silversmithing, gold smithing business. It was located in Narayan Pillai Street, a by-lane close to Commercial Street, known for housing skilled goldsmiths who had experience in the art of jewellery designing and making. It was more an occupation than a business. He, sensing the opportunities that were created by establishment of a British Cantonment, on a parcel of land given by the Maharaja of Mysore to the British, who acted as a protectionist force, decided to start a small enterprise in the then Bangalore.



By 1869, C. Krishniah Chetty was already well entrenched as one of the fine Jewellers competing with British jewellers in India and England. Little did Krishniah Chetty know what lay ahead.



Today amongst the few that flourish, established in 1869, C. Krishniah Chetty celebrates their Founder’s Day and a hundred and fifty years of uninterrupted progress.



Celebrating with pomp and gaiety with gold, silver and diamond rates beginning at just Rs. 1869/-*