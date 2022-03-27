Product review: On the Bright Side of Things

The thing I learnt about dry skin the hard way is that the last thing it needs is deep cleansing. I would rub vigorously in an attempt to wipe out every speck of dirt but it ended up destroying my skin’s barrier. At last, I realised that my skin needed light cleansing using a gentle product.

OZiva’s Inner Glo face wash that I tried recently does a good job of that. Some of its ingredients seemed just right for dry skin, one such being White Peony extract, which is known to restore the skin’s barrier and regulate the formation of melanin.

There is also the lesser-known herb called Chinese Skullcap in the formulation, which is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine for its richness in antioxidants. For the skin, it works as an anti-inflammatory too.

There is turmeric and saffron oil in the product, both of which are known for their anti-bacterial properties. The face wash is fragrance-free. The only downside of the product is that it may not be as effective for oily skin as it is for dry as the product is on the mild side.

OZiva Inner Glo Skin brightening face wash Price: Rs 499

Availability: Oziva.in