Shruti Sancheti's collection, Maverick Travel, is all about season fluid silhouettes

A staunch believer in the legacy of weaves, textiles and craft of our country 's label is known for global contemporary garments with an Indian soul and specialises in timeless pieces with restrained luxury and understated opulence. This year the designer label completed a decade with the newly unveiled SS collection Alchemy at the recently held LFW. Sancheti has also come up with a stunning range of travel wear called Maverick Travel which comprises an amalgamation of fierce and bold looks juxtaposed with a soft feminine feel. These versatile and classic pieces can seamlessly be worn on varied occasions. We speak to the designer about the same.

Shruti Sancheti's Maverick Travel

Tell us how has the journey been as a designer?

The last 10 years have been very fulfilling and engrossing and with a lot of gratitude, I can say the whole process taught me a lot, especially the last two years which have been extremely challenging. However, all these years have been a learning experience and have refined and defined my aesthetics. Initially, I was a chameleon doing different things but now even if I do different things, there is uniformity and oneness in the language and our target consumers.

Tell us about the philosophy behind the Maverick Travel edit?

I am an avid traveller and live out of suitcases and although travel was restricted when I did the collection, it filled me with positivity and hope and a deep yearning for travel. Some parts of the maverick came from my personal lifestyle and travel preferences of easy-breezy fluid garments, which are versatile and can be worn in multiple ways and layered and don’t take much space and are season fluid.

Tell us about the mood board of the collection?

The general mood over the past two years was grim, however, we human beings are an optimistic lot and my mood board reflected this philosophy in vibrant fresh colours like alphonso, nectarine, plum, ecru in vibrant prints and delicate surface ornamentation. Fluid silhouettes like maxis, kaftans, tiered dresses and co-ord sets rule the collection.

How much do you think casual dressing has evolved in all these years?

The last two years have been a game-changer and people are realising the value of comfort dressing and casual chic and minimalism.

Co-ord sets in prints, printed dresses and kaftans, bermuda shorts and maxi and kaftans will add to summer chic this year. A white lace dress or a boho print tiered dress along with wide-leg pants, co-ord sets and shorts will help to stay stylish in summer.

How are you moving towards sustainable green fashion as a label?