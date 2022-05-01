Designer Amit Aggarwal's new spring-summer collection, Supernova focuses on the joy of celebration

In the past year, Amit Aggarwal has concentrated on stories that speak of the re-evolution of the human race. The designer feels there’s been a resurgence of our life form while we passed through one of the most unexpected times that any of us had ever imagined. We have resurfaced with altered selves, the newer versions of the old us. A higher breed has evolved that adapts to change, rejoices new connections and finally celebrates what we stand for on the other side.

His new spring-summer collection, Supernova, therefore, focuses on the joy of celebration and what comes as a result of our acceptance of ourselves and the world around us. It illuminates the energy we hold, the million colours that make us and the blinding white light that rests in each of us.

It takes its inspiration from the rare phenomenon of the journey of a star––a spectacle that illuminates the space with unparalleled energy, and unreal colour. The collection reflects that brilliance through the designer’s signature metallic polymer techniques and textiles, and his ability to structure fluid textiles into modern-day couture. Rubber cording is hand-embroidered on multicolour textiles created by handweaving polymer, with added details in silk thread cording, glass pipes and ceramic beads.

These intricate textile crafts make up feather-light lehengas with structured blouses and drapes, fluid silk draped tops, modern saris with plisse and draping, day dresses, and capes and more. The men’s collection features tuxedos, waistcoats, kurtas with draped pants and long line shirts. Colours tell a story too. A hyper luminous pink reflects passion and vitality.

The idea of nurture comes to life through radiant shades of green. The monochrome palette of grey, silver, pewter and mica shimmer Zen and balance. As Aggarwal says, “Supernova is a reflection of our life journeys, mine as much as yours, where I finally re-started seeing life around me through the lens of colour. I got inspired by the eternal energy within me. I see each life being a special shining star, illuminating the darkest of skies and awaiting to burst and celebrating what makes each of us uni-que.”