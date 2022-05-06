Homegrown boutique Lavannya's summer saris are all about colours and class

Homegrown boutique Lavannya has come up with their new summer collection for both formal and casual wear that comprises a whole new range of handwoven Bengal saris, Benarasi kotas, Banarasi jute weaves and south silks with jute weave besides pure silk kanjeevarams.

Lavannya's summer saris

These gorgeous six yards come in bright hues of reds, yellows, and powder blues besides the summery pastel shades.

Price range: ₹2,500 onwards. Store location: P6, Nanigipal Roychoudhury Avenue, near Entally Puddapukur Park.