Kolkata label Suchitra's summer collection offers a stunning range of silhouettes in pastel shades

Suchitra's summer edit is full of fresh summer fabrics and hues

Suchitra's summer edit

An all-new range of saris, salwar suits and lehengas in summer hues and pastel shades is what comprises Suchitra's latest summer collection. Shop for summer wardrobe staples like crisp cotton kurtas to light embellished saris, suits and lehengas from this renowned boutique shop off Park Street.

Store location: Suchitra, 5B Rawdon Street.

Price range: Saris and suits: ₹4,500 onwards, lehengas: ₹15,000 onwards

