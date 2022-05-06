Virrayaa Jewellery's newest wedding collection, Aadya, has handcrafted pieces in antique designs

Summer brides may check out Virrayaa Jewellery's newest wedding collection, Aadya which offers intricately crafted pieces such as Raanihaars, Jhumkas and Bangles that exude elegant opulence.

Meticulously crafted in Jadau and Polki, these exquisite pieces are impeccable in terms of aesthetics and reflect the rich heritage and culture of Bengal.

Price on request. 13, Gurusaday Dutta Road.