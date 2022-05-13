Abhishek Ray's ethnic menswear edit has a wide range of comfortable options

The Abhishek Ray Menswear 2022 line comprises exquisite ethnic menswear in a wide array of silhouettes. The colour palette ranges from cool summery pastels to bright hues and dark evening-wear tones. Traditional kurta sets, embroidered Nehru jackets and a wide variety of experimental cuts are what the collection is all about. Fabrics like chanderi, raw silk and handwoven jamdanis have been used in this edit.

Price on request. At the Abhishek Ray Flagship Store, 7D/1, Anil Maitra Road, for appointments 033-40080835, Monday to Saturday 11 am to 7 pm.