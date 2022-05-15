Fashion label SAND by Shirin launches two new fabrics that are exquisitely handcrafted

When a fashion label is called SAND, short for ‘Such A Nice Day,’ you obviously expect it to be nice enough for you to have a nice day. Well, SAND by Shirin’s new collection clearly does not disappoint.

Marked by fluid fits and handcrafted finesse, the range stands out for its two new fabric launches as well. There’s ‘Lotus’––a plant-based material made with the waste of a lotus. Cooling in nature, it has a light sheen to it, making it a transitional fabric that can go from everyday office wear into occasion wear.

The second fabric is a twisted, thick linen which resembles the texture and weight of jute. It is a small batch fabric and SAND is launching it in a limited edition with only 10 pieces. Handcrafted in the brand’s signature patterns with an elasticated back and side zip for size fluidity, this collection goes well with pants, skirts and overlays.

The collection features a plethora of silhouettes and cuts, appearing on a range of flowy and structured jumpsuits, dresses and corsets, keeping in mind the brand ethos of being size-fluid. In fact, even with structured outfits, the brand has created elasticated backs and waists that give you the room to increase or decrease a couple of inches. Moreover, each garment incorporates elements that push the boundaries and make it a statement piece. The colour story ranges from terracotta to sage to soft blues and whites. The beaded patterns on some jumpsuits, dresses and belts are inspired by Scandinavian prints which are abstract and geometric.

With this collection, SAND has also introduced occasion wear in a big way. For that, it revisits its core to reiterate its unique identity as a homegrown, one-of-a-kind brand. This new segment consists of hand-beaded jumpsuits and bandeaus with shell details. A surprise element is a super soft, lightweight textured woollen fabric that is as chic as it is comfortable. For, who would think you could look this cool in wool on a hot summer day?