Four reasons to head out to the stores, this weekend!

Shopping should always be a fun thing and as always we promise to make it even more fun for you by putting together lists of some of the most interesting new entrants into the market. From couture to khadi and athleisure to male grooming — here’s our pick of this week’s best that has just hit shelves!

Floral tales

The new collection from Payal Khandwala, Release 7, focuses on the chrysanthemum and is in a palette of teal, cobalt, scarlet, olive, magenta, mustard, ecru and coffee. The graphic chrysanthemums are printed on hand-spun cotton, linen, hand-woven silk, poplin, viscose and organzas. INR 13,800 onwards. payalkhandwala.shop

Ensemble from Release 7 by Payal Khandwala

Ensemble from Enamor’s SS ’22 athleisure edit

Fit ’n’ fine

Enamor launches their SS ’22 collection of activewear (athleisure) and loungewear designed around the themes of dhyana (meditation) and surya (the sun. The collection focuses on fabric that is breathable, quick dry, anti-microbial, sweat wicking and with anti-odour properties with four-way stretch. INR 499 onwards. enamor.co.in

Frill story

Quiet by Anavila Misra, a collection of saris and separates for women is finally in the city. Along with fine handwoven saris the collection features easy nova sets, kaftans and scarves in natural dyed peach, indigo, green, ecru, yellow, pink and red. INR 9,500 onwards. anavila.com

Silhouette from Anavila’s Quiet

Quick wash shower gel with tea tree bioactives

Feel fresh

With summers in full swing, most men need extra freshness in their daily shower routine and Fiama Men promises just that with their Cool Burst shower gel that promises to keep you at least three degrees cooler than the temperature outside thanks to active menthol crystals; and their quick wash shower gel bursting with the goodness of tea tree bioactives. INR 199 onwards. itcstore.in

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal