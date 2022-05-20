Here's an exclusive sneak peek into designer Rimi Nayak's latest edit Lost in the Woods

Feted city designer Rimi Nayak has always set newer standards in terms of colour play and comfort when it comes to resort wear. As an extension of her 2022 summer resort wear line that is marked by bright and vibrant tropical and floral prints, she has come up with a fresh edit, aptly named, Lost in the Woods.

“The silhouettes are easy, and flowy with drapes consisting of anti-fit co-ords and a lot of separates which can be mixed and matched along with dresses, kaftans and sheer overlays in satin, crepe, georgette and organza,” elaborates Rimi.

The designer decided to share a few exclusive looks from the range shot in Kanha and Pench with Indulge and we find each of the silhouettes stunning, to say the least.

Excerpts from a short chat with Nayak on the same.

Rimi Nayak's leates edit Lost in the Woods

What has been the inspiration behind the collection?

The collection is called Lost in the Woods and the range is inspired by the flora and fauna of the deep forests. We have shot the entire collection in Kanha and Pench National Park keeping the theme in mind. There is a considerable presence of the myriad shades of green in the garments with a thematic blend of floral prints taking precedence.

You have recently launched your flagship store. Tell us what are the things one will find there?

We have recently launched our first flagship store in Kolkata. While designing the store we wanted to create a space that will not be just a store but an experience of its kind. We specialise in resort wear clothing and most of our clients purchase our products for their luxury holidays. The store we have created has a lot of open space and greenery that captures the essence of a resort. We have an outdoor seating area for our client meets and lunches. Our store is designed with a minimalist approach and white is the primary colour. We have some quirky upcycled lighting that we have created out of our own upcycled and discarded old sewing machines and unused spools of thread. The store has a lot of detailing at every nook and corner and it's a space created with a lot of love and personalisation.

Rimi Nayak's leates edit Lost in the Woods

With extreme heat ruling the summer what will be trending in terms of fashion?

This summer, fashion will be more about comfort and style combined together. So, one should go for a lot of layerings, coords and dresses this summer in lightweight fabrics like cottons, georgettes and crepes.

How has fashion changed in these two years?

In the last two years during the pandemic, customers have become extremely conscious about their purchases. Sustainability, eco-friendliness and conscious consumerism have taken precedence over mindless fashion buys amongst the patrons.

Rimi Nayak's leates edit Lost in the Woods

What is your fashion philosophy and how have your design aesthetics evolved over the years?

For me, fashion is a form of art and all my collections over the years have been an expression of myself. The themes I have chosen over the years have been inspired by experiences from my personal life. The design language has been quite constant over the years with drapes, prints and resort fashion being our signature language for the brand.

What inspires you as a designer?

I personally love to travel a lot and explore various cultures and places around the globe. I am mostly inspired by the mundane objects of life and I try to give them my own personal twist. Travel helps me widen my horizon and expand my life experiences. This is a huge source of inspiration for me personally as a designer.

Caption

How are you including sustainability and green consciousness in your designs?

We as a brand believe in sustainability and ethical fashion practices. We use Livaeco fabrics for our collection which are biodegradable in nature. Apart from this, we also have a separate line of accessories under the brand name About TuRN, which is entirely developed from scraps of fabrics generated from our factory waste. We are working towards making our company a zero-waste fashion label.

Rimi Nayak's leates edit Lost in the Woods

What are your other upcoming collections?

Currently, we are working on our new line of resort wedding and cocktail gowns for the upcoming festive season.

Must-haves on any woman's summer wardrobe?

My list for summer wardrobe essentials would include a versatile white shirt, sheer overlay, maxi dresses, flip flop sandals and a big tote bag

CREDITS: Model: Kiran Mazumder PICTURES: KOI Worldwide