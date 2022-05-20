Oceedee Shoes’ Spring Summer ’22 collection takes inspiration from modern totems 

French interior designer Stephane Parmentier’s idea of modern totems is expressed in a series titled Tabou — a collection of suede leather and bronze sculptures in soothing, earthy hues. Neha Kumthekar and Anshul Sood, founders of Indian footwear label Oceedee Shoes, were so moved by Stephane’s aesthetic that they took cues from his work for their Spring Summer ’22 collection. Christened Summer Totems, the shoes reflect the abstract shapes and colours of the Tabou series. “More often than not, our inspiration comes from architecture and sculptures. This collection is no exception. We find that the shapes and forms lend themselves to our designs easily,” explains US-based Neha.

Oceana shoes in powder blue

When they launched Oceedee in 2015, it primarily made customisable footwear before it slowly transformed into a bridge-to-luxury shoe store. “Bridge-to-luxury was very niche at that time. There were not many labels that were homegrown and offering affordable luxury,” recalls Neha. However, their core principle of working with ethically sourced, cruelty-free leather is something that has remained unchanged. “We are very conscious of the leather we are working with. We ensure that we only use sustainable, Grade A leather. We also focus on reducing wastage as much as possible,” reveals Anshul, who is based in New Delhi.

Oceana shoes in tan

In Summer Totems, while the inspiration is clearly evident, the design language of the brand is also hard to miss — from the peek-a-boo cutouts to the colour pairings and the signature silhouettes. One of Neha’s favourites from the new drop is the Oceana pumps — a pointed-toe style with three-inch heels. “I love how the motifs used give the illusion of a buckle on the toe,” states Neha, adding that it is available in three shades — tan, powder blue and ivory. The Ophelia sandal, a strappy number, also with three-inch heels, is Anshul’s pick. “I think it’s a statement piece, especially the light, muted gold variant,” he says, and adds that the powder blue variants across all styles are a customer-favourite.

Ophelia shoes in gold

Having turned seven, Oceedee just launched their first NFT collection. “It’s a utility-based NFT. It’s like a membership program. So those who buy an NFT will have access to special previews and sales. We’re the first Indian footwear brand in this space, so we are excited about it,” says Anshul.

Rs.3,999 upwards. Available online

Email: rashmirajagopal@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @rushmeee