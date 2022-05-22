Designer Jyotika Jhalani’s label Janavi India’s latest edit takes inspiration from elements of nature

The onset of spring and summer means different things to different people. To Delhi-based designer, Jyotika Jhalani, who helms the label Janavi India, it is about tapping into the spiritual energies that surround her. Her latest collection, therefore, is replete with motifs of butterflies, blooming buds, starbursts, supernovas, and riots of colour. As she explains, “The distinctive features of this collection represent resurgence, evolution, and resilience. It is a step towards better horizons and a hopeful future, after the volatility of the last two years.”

Springtime is certainly synonymous with feelings of hope. At a time when nature itself changes its rhythms to signify birth and rejuvenation, Jhalani believes one’s sartorial choices should reflect this change too. Apart from taking inspiration from elements of nature, the pieces from this collection also represent the designer’s memories of Kashmir, where she spent a significant part of her childhood.

Jhalani envisioned a floral fieldset amidst the myriad hues of clear skies ––butterflies floating freely, rivulets playfully bouncing past, and the world experiencing the joy of being alive. One can see these elements clearly in each of her pieces for this collection, including the slinky georgette saris, flattering kurtas and kaftans in pastel hues, and lightweight scarves imprinted with patterns of insects and birds, and cushions with intricate prints offset by detailed embroidery.

As Jhalani says, “A shawl from our label is designed for all ages—grandmothers, mothers and daughters, all feel a sense of belonging and joy, by enveloping themselves in our Cashmere hugs. This common thread defines their style across generations.”

Best known for its lightweight and delicately crafted shawls, the brand also offers a wide selection of apparel, cushions, blankets and a baby line, all of which are on display at her boutiques and on janaviindia.com.