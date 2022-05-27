Couturier Nidhi Singh's new collection offers sartorial solutions that go beyond the seasonal trends 

Couturier Nidhi Singh's label Nidzign has just launched its new capsule collection and we can't stop raving about the chic and effortless silhouettes that will last you for more than a few seasonal trends.

The collection, that's apt for a high tea or special brunch with friends and family comprises smartly tailored co-ord sets, dresses and corsets besides many more stunning options. We talk to Singh about the same.

Nidzign's latest edit

Tell us how old your brand has evolved in these 9 years of existence?

Nidzign was launched in Dubai as an Indian and fusion embellished designer wear and after the pandemic, it has re-established itself in India in 2021, focussing on creating unique embellishments which complement and enhance the entire look.

We strongly believe in a better world, through the simple mantra of making women look and feel beautiful without causing harm to our planet. We develop timeless and seasonless collections so our customers can buy our designs when they need them and not when the fashion industry dictates them. We create products out of consciously sourced materials that minimise harm.

What will be trending this summer when it comes to casual wear? As we will step out of our homes after almost 2 years of full or partial lockdowns, this summer will be all about breaking the boundaries, exploring as much as we can, and about fun and quirky clothing and accessories. A lot more holiday theme based outfits will be seen than in the previous two summers.



How do you practise sustainability as a brand?

We prefer choosing natural fabrics and trims more than synthetic ones. Even while packaging we prefer using boxes made of recyclable or recycled paper. We also avoid creating a bulk dead stock which harms the environment when destroyed or dumped.

What are the upcoming collections you are working on?

We're working more on creating ensembles that can be used as a universal accessory with various types of base garments. Using embroidery and weaving techniques used in remote and rural India and clubbing them with our model design sense we are working on a timeless collection which is independent of fashion trends or seasons.