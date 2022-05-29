Luxury accessories label Jimmy Choo is now launching fashionable jewellery!

Here’s another feather in Jimmy Choo’s profusely plumed cap. The brand has now expanded its repertoire of luxury accessories with the launch of fashion jewellery. Offering both statement and timeless pieces, the collection, all crafted in Italy in gold-finish metal, underpins the brand’s core design pillar of chic glamour across bracelets, earrings, rings, necklaces, and anklets.

“Our shoes and bags are often seen as items of jewellery that adorn the feet, wrists and hands, so the jewellery collection is a natural extension of that,” says creative director, Sandra Choi, adding, “For me, the most important creative elements that make Jimmy Choo are light, fantasy and design expertise—these are realised in the distinct identities that make up our design codes––Crystals, Pearls, Monogram and Stars. The collection pinpoints the fundamental visual DNA of our brand.”

The crystal has been with Jimmy Choo since the very beginning––it underscores the brand’s multifaceted identity, the brand as a jewel. Capturing light, refracting and reflecting, crystal is like a self-contained spotlight. Like, for instance, the JC Star Studs which are shaped to resemble the brand’s signature star and are decorated with Swarovski crystals for a glamorous touch.

Pearls have become a new Jimmy Choo leitmotif, adding a dose of novelty and fantasy playing with the scale, shape and positioning and can be seen throughout the collection whether dressed down for day or lighting up at night. The stand-out piece here is the JC Pearl Cuff, a classic bracelet accented with signature pearls.

The JC Monogram is rapidly becoming a 21st century Jimmy Choo emblem––a timeless pattern inspired by the interlinked JC logo that is a constant reminder of the brand’s meaning and value, providing an authoritative hallmark for signature styles.

A striking example of timeless design, the JC Enamel Bangle and JC Enamel Ring, coated in glossy enamel feature the JC monogram offered in amber, pink and green. The collection borrows references from the Bon Bon handbag throughout, and the chain necklaces feature the same length adjusting design and bangles echo the signature bracelet handle.