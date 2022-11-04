Designer Disha Patil's couture Whispers of Luxury is all about elegant understated glamour

Gone are the days when luxury was accessible to only a niche segment of buyers. Today, it’s in the offing for all. Weaving a sublime edit of craftsmanship and understated glamour, Mumbai-based celebrity designer Disha Patil has come up with her newly-launched couture line Whispers of Luxury. The collection is just a few days old but has already become a favourite of stars like Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and Nushrratt Bharuccha who flaunted some stunning Indian wear pieces from the edit.





Telling us about the theme behind the collection, Disha shares, “For me, the two concepts whispers and luxury are intertwined because luxury has always been treated as hush-hush, the quality and the craftsmanship do all the talking. So, through this collection, we show our version of what luxury looks like for everyone.”

Adding to that, she tells us, “Luxury has always meant something that’s rare. But today things have changed, luxury now means something that is more approachable and accessible.” The collection stands out for its understated medley of neutral pastel shades — beige, off-white, baby pink — that are a delightful insignia of elegance.





Such muted shades have become the foremost choice of brides for occasion wear as they do not scream for attention but rather portray timeless beauty. Disha, a fervent lover of art and a Bachelor in Fine Arts holder from the prestigious JJ School of Arts has a penchant for soft colours and detailed craftsmanship in embroidery work which can be seen in the collection too.She tells us how they’re incorporated in the edit, “The collection exudes romance in the form of intricate work of beads, katdana and pearls handcrafted on raw silk lehengas and skirts. The collection is also an amalgamation of poetic geometry and graceful symmetry. The garments have a soft and soothing colour palette of white, beige, silver and more which whisper opulence.”



When asked if the collection is only for occasion wear, she responds, “It is for every modern Indian woman who wants to feel good in couture at any phase of her life.”



Rs.1 lakh upwards. Available online.

