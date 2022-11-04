Label Hitartha’s new collection is a tribute to Udaipur and the colours and vibrancy of the city

Label Hitartha, a quirky, fun Indian clothing brand which is just over a year old has recently dropped its new edit called Udaipur Collection. When couturier Hitartha Nath took a solo trip to this beautiful city of lakes, she felt that she was the main character of her life’s story with this beautiful picturesque city as the backdrop. “You are your life’s main character - is the theme behind this new collection. It is unconventional, colourful, and has a girl-next-door vibe to it,” she says.

Rajkumari Dress

Owned by Hitartha and her mother Runa Nath, the clothing line was launched to make people believe that western outfits too can be made with sustainable handwoven fabrics with ethnic motifs. “When I was working in the marketing team of a clothing brand, the outfits we received were indeed beautiful but made of polyester. We felt uncomfortable in those outfits. They were itchy and pokey. That’s when it struck me to open a brand that made western wear with soft, breathable cotton fabric, and I started designing outfits out of sheer passion. We think life is too short to wear boring, uncomfortable clothes and so we came up with a bright and comfortable line of clothing,” adds Hitartha. Label Hitartha has tees, tops, skorts, dresses, jackets, and shirts on offer, and they are priced very reasonably.

Neel Pichola Dress

Saheli Dress

Talking about her new collection, she said that the dresses are named after the various elements that she spotted in Udaipur. The Neel Pichola Dress, a beautiful blue dress takes inspiration from the beautiful lakes, especially lake Pichola, which brings a sense of peace and romance and is made to fit all body types. The flowy and strappy Saheli Dress is inspired by the lush green trees, hills and Sahelion ki Bari. The vibrant, green ikkat print has a fun-loving, chirpy vibe to it. A perfect blend of bright red and floral prints, the Ambrai Dress, is inspired by the majestic Ambrai Ghat and you can wear it as an off-shoulder dress or bring the sleeves up, according to your own comfort level. As one talks about the magnificent city, one cannot just miss the royal vibe that engulfs it. “A city so magical and royal that you will feel like a part of a Disney movie, and thus I combined royalty and the fun elements in this dress,” says Hitartha.

Ambrai Dress

Price: Rs 1000 onwards