Medhavini Menswear drops a fabulous mix of casual and party wear to light up your winter wardrobe 

Designer Medhavini Khaitan Agarwala's brand Medhavini Menswear, which got relaunched recently along with a new atelier to display her creations, has gotten bigger, better and swankier than before. We spoke with the very humble couturier about her new collection and her offerings for the upcoming winter wedding season.

You are back after a break with your menswear label and a new atelier. Tell us about the same.

I am very excited to be back after a very long time. I have tried to create a space which is a one-stop destination for men to scout for any kind of outfit, be it resort wear, Indian wear, or contemporary western wear like tuxedos and suits.

Tell us about your latest men's collection?

Our latest collection comprises easy-to-wear outfits mostly in khadi. I have tried to include a large colour palette and in terms of silhouettes, we have long kurtas, asymmetric cuts, Pathan suits, casual kurtas and shirts.

Since we are stepping into the festive and wedding season, we have focused a lot on Indian contemporary wear, but post this, we are all set to bring back the party shirt collection thus expanding our collection.

Medhavini Menswear's festive edit

What's trending when it comes to men's casual wear and traditional ethnic wear?

In traditional wear, we are mostly witnessing a comeback of short kurtas, asymmetric cuts, kurti-length besides a lot of layering with silhouettes which are also trending. For bottoms, people are usually preferring to wear straight pants which lend a sleeker and more modern look.

In casual wear, men are loving to style their looks with kurtas and shirts in unique prints, pastel colours and minute detailing. We have also been working on textured fabrics and basic cuts in solid colours.

What are the wardrobe essentials for men?

A basic white shirt, a Chinese collar black shirt paired up with black slim pants comfortable loafers, a classic leather belt and a good cologne.

What are your tips for stylish looks?

Let’s start with the essentials like shoes that go with the type of outfit you are wearing, your hair should be done up nicely with proper styling to enhance your personality and your outfit. Accessorize your look with a brooch or shawl depending upon the season. I also feel there are a variety of bottoms to choose from. Rather than opting for a typical churidar one can really go for sleek fit pants or patialaa depending on your kurta’s length.

Medhavini Menswear's festive edit

What are wedding ensemble essentials?

For a wedding ensemble kurta paired with off-white sleek pants, a brooch, a classic bandi, a pathan suit like a shirt-collared kurta with patiala, are highly recommended apart from a black bandhgala.

Who's the best-dressed man according to you and why?

It has got to be Saif Ali Khan. I think he has got that perfect style sense and can carry the simplest of outfits with great comfort and elan. He usually sticks to cotton kurtas with very basic cuts and yet makes them look stylish.

What are your upcoming collections?

I am planning to launch a collection of shirts since I started out in 2004 with Shirts by Medhavini and we are known for the same. Hopefully, I will be able to launch a larger collection by the next month and it will consist of party wear, casual wear and a few formal shirts.

Price on request. 15 Lake Terrace, second floor.